Ex-divs to take 6.9 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.23
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 上午10点15分 / 1 天前

Ex-divs to take 6.9 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.23

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.89 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                             (pence)                          
 Carnival                    0.45 (USD)                       0.24
 DCC                         40.89                            0.14
 National Grid               15.49              Yes           2.07
 Vodafone Group              4.84 (Euro cents)                4.44
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                       (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 3I Infrastructure                       3.925
 B&M European Value Retail               2.4
 Great Portland Estates                  3.2
 HICL Infrastructure Company             1.96
 Talktalk                                2.5
 Vedanta Resources                       24 (U.S. cents)
 Worldwide Healthcare Trust              13
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

