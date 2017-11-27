FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 30
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过"无序"退欧
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过"无序"退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
2017年11月27日 / 上午9点59分 / 2 天前

Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 30

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.33 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND       STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                             (pence)                      
 International               0.10125 (EUR)                0.58
 Consolidated                                             
 Airlines Group                                           
 (IAG)                                                    
 Johnson Matthey             21.75                        0.16
 Land Securities             9.85                         0.27
 Severn Trent                34.63                        0.32
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                     (pence)    
 Bellway                             84.5
 Caledonia                           15.5
 Investments                         
 Diploma                             16
 Electrocomponents                   5.25
 Euromoney                           21.8
 Institutional                       
 Investor                            
 Hill & Smith                        9.4
 JD Sports Fashion                   0.26
 Redefine                            0.728
 International                       
 Renewi Plc                          0.95
 Tate & Lyle                         8.4
 Telecom Plus                        24
 TR Property                         4.65
 Investment Trust                    
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)

