Ex-divs to take 0.46 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 7
2017年12月4日 / 中午12点05分 / 1 天前

Ex-divs to take 0.46 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 7

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.46 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY     (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                        (pence)                      
 Babcock                6.85                         0.13
 Mediclinic             3.2                          0.04
 Next                   53                           0.29
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                          (pence)    
 Alliance Trust                           3.29
 British Empire Trust                     10
 Britvic                                  19.3
 Big Yellow Group                         12.24
 Cranswick                                15.1
 F&C Commercial                           0.5
 Property Trust                           
 Greencore Group                          3.37
 Greene King                              8.8
 Halfords Group                           6
 Homeserve                                4.7
 Intermediate Capital                     9
 Group                                    
 Investec                                 10.5
 Londonmetric Property                    1.48
 Paypoint                                 27.5
 Pets at Home                             2.5
 Perpetual Income &                       3.15
 Growth Investment                        
 Trust                                    
 Personal Assets Trust                    1.4
 Royal Mail                               7.7
 Temple Bar Investment                    8.33
 Trust                                    
 ZPG                                      3.8
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

