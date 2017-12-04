Ex-divs to take 0.46 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 7

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.46 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Babcock 6.85 0.13 Mediclinic 3.2 0.04 Next 53 0.29 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Alliance Trust 3.29 British Empire Trust 10 Britvic 19.3 Big Yellow Group 12.24 Cranswick 15.1 F&C Commercial 0.5 Property Trust Greencore Group 3.37 Greene King 8.8 Halfords Group 6 Homeserve 4.7 Intermediate Capital 9 Group Investec 10.5 Londonmetric Property 1.48 Paypoint 27.5 Pets at Home 2.5 Perpetual Income & 3.15 Growth Investment Trust Personal Assets Trust 1.4 Royal Mail 7.7 Temple Bar Investment 8.33 Trust ZPG 3.8 (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)