Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 14

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.7 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Associated 29.65 0.40 British Foods 3I Group 8 0.30 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.66 N Brown Group 5.67 Ferrexpo 3.3 (USc) Mitchells & Butler 5 Marston's 4.8 Mercantile Investment Trust 10.5 (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Editing by Helen Reid)