Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 14
December 11, 2017 / 11:25 AM / in a day

Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 14

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.7 points off 
the index.          
 COMPANY         (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                            (pence)                      
 Associated                   29.65                      0.40
 British Foods                                           
 3I Group                   8                            0.30
   
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                      (RIC)             DIVIDEND
                                                (pence)    
 Assura                                          0.66
 N Brown Group                                  5.67
 Ferrexpo                                       3.3  (USc)  
 Mitchells & Butler                             5
 Marston's                                      4.8
 Mercantile Investment Trust                    10.5
 
 (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Editing by Helen Reid)

