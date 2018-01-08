FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 11
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
January 8, 2018 / 12:31 PM / a day ago

Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 11

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.40 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY  (RIC)      DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                     (pence)                  
                                              
 Sky                 10                       0.40
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                  (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                     (pence)    
 Brewin Dolphin                                      10.75
 NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd             0.79
 QinetiQ Group                                       2.1
 Scottish Investment Trust                           19.5
 WH Smith                                            33.6
 UDG Healthcare                                      9.72 (US cents)
 Workspace Group                                     14.144
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Danilo Masoni)

