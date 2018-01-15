Ex-divs to take 3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 18

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.04 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Ashtead 5.5 0.11 Compass Group 22.3 1.37 Micro Focus 25.63 0.43 SSE Plc 28.4 Yes 1.13 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) CYBG 1 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5 Superdry 9.3 Shaftesbury Plc 8.1 (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Danilo Masoni)