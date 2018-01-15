FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 18
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
January 15, 2018 / 11:38 AM / a day ago

Ex-divs to take 3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 18

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.04 points off
the index.        
 COMPANY         (RIC)     DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                           (pence)                 
                                                   
 Ashtead                   5.5                     0.11
 Compass Group             22.3                    1.37
 Micro Focus               25.63                   0.43
 SSE Plc                   28.4      Yes           1.13
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                        (RIC)       DIVIDEND
                                            (pence) 
                                            
 CYBG                                       1
 F&C Commercial Property Trust              0.5
 Superdry                                   9.3
 Shaftesbury Plc                            8.1
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Danilo Masoni)

