January 22, 2018 / 10:53 AM / 更新于 21 hours ago

No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Jan 25

2 分钟阅读

    Jan 22 (Reuters) - No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will
no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
            
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Bankers                           4.8
 Investment                        
 Trust                             
 City of London                    4.3
 Investment                        
 Trust                             
 Fenner                            2.8
 GCP                               1.9
 Infrastructure                    
 Investments                       
 Limited                           
 Pennon Group                      11.97
 Sequoia                           1.5
 Economic                          
 Infrastructure                    
 Income Fund                       
 Stagecoach                        3.8
 Group                             
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)
我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
