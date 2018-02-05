FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 8

2 分钟阅读

    MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.4 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY      (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                         (pence)                      
 Sage Group                10.2                       0.43
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)              DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 Aberforth Smaller                       26.45
 Companies Trust PLC                     
 Daejan Holdings PLC                     35
 UK Commercial                           0.92
 Property Trust Ltd                      
 Greencoat UK Wind                       1.6225
 PLC                                     
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)
