February 12, 2018 / 11:44 AM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 24.4 points off FTSE 100 on Feb.15

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 24.43 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)     DIVIDEND         STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                 (pence)                        
 AstraZeneca                     133.6                          6.58
 BP                              10 (U.S. cents)  Yes           5.40
 Hargreaves Lansdown             10.1                           0.10
 Royal Dutch Shell A             0.47 (USD)                     5.99
 Royal Dutch Shell B             0.47 (USD)                     4.94
 Unilever                        31.55                          1.42
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                          (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                             (pence) 
                                             
 F&C Commercial Property Trust               0.5
 PZ Cussons                                  2.67
 Rank Group                                  2.15
 Renewables Infrastructure Group             1.6
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)
