February 20, 2018 / 10:06 AM / 更新于 14 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 9.1 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 22

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.1 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)     DIVIDEND         STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                         
 Carnival                    45 (U.S. cents)                 0.22
 Diageo                      24.9                            2.39
 GlaxoSmithKline             23                              4.32
 Imperial Brands             59.51                           2.21
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                (pence)  
                                
 Lancashire Holdings            0.1 (USD)
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Danilo Masoni)
