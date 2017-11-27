FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月27日 / 早上6点54分 / 2 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27

3 分钟阅读

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 5 points
lower at 7,404.4 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays' private bank is looking to get bankers back
on the ground in Asia and the Middle East, less than two years after it sold its
regional wealth management business, the Financial Times reported citing people
with knowledge of the matter. on.ft.com/2jpSsXb  
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto, has abandoned plans to
appoint the Mick Davis as its chairman in the after investors revolted, Sky News
reported citing city sources. bit.ly/2jqA00r
    * BRITAIN-EU: The European Union handed Prime Minister Theresa May a 10-day
"absolute deadline" to improve her Brexit divorce offer or face failure in
persuading EU leaders to open trade talks with Britain at a December
summit.
    * AIRBUS/ROLLS-ROYCE: Airbus has provisionally tapped the head of
Rolls-Royce's civil engines unit, Eric Schulz, to head its commercial jetliner
sales, resolving months of uncertainty over who would succeed soon-to-retire
John Leahy, three people familiar with the matter said.
    * GOLD: Gold prices crept up on Monday as the dollar held close to a
two-month low hit in the previous session, with investors noting the U.S.
Federal Reserve's cautious view of inflation.
    * OIL: U.S. oil prices remained near two-year highs on Monday on the back of
the ongoing closure of the Keystone pipeline connecting Canada and the United
States, while expectations of extended OPEC-led supply cuts also supported
markets.
    * BRITAIN-EU/INDUSTRY: The British government launched a new strategy for
industry on Monday, aiming to intervene in key sectors to tackle weak
productivity and bolster businesses to counter any new problems caused by
Brexit.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,409.64 points on
Friday, with Paddy Power leading winners against a strong pound, which was
poised to rise for a third consecutive week amid growing hopes that Brexit talks
could bear fruits next month.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Trakm8 Holdings PLC                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below