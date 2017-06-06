FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 凌晨5点48分 / 2 个月前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

    June 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on
Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is set to face a trial it had hoped to
avert over its 2008 share sale, as the last group of holdout investors in the
case secured the funds they need to proceed to trial, a source involved in the
claim said on Monday.
    * SHELL: Equatorial Guinea has short-listed oil major Shell and top
crude traders Gunvor and Vitol for an off-take agreement at its Fortuna floating
liquefied natural gas (FLNG) export terminal and expects to make a final
decision by August, its oil minister said on Monday.
    * ICAG: British Airways has commissioned an independent study to look into
the shutdown of its data center last month that knocked out its systems and
stranded 75,000 people over a bank holiday weekend, the CEO of parent group IAG
said on Monday.
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.3 percent lower on Monday, falling back
from the record high it touched on Friday, with a general election looming and
some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on
Saturday.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 WYG Plc                                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Carclo Plc                             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 AO World Plc                           Preliminary Q4 2016 
 KCOM Group Plc                         Preliminary 2017 Earnings Release
 International Consolidated             May 2017 Traffic and Capacity
 Airlines Group SA                      Statistics
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below