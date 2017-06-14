FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月14日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14

路透新闻部

4 分钟阅读

    June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point
lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP
 on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant
prepares to select a new chairman this week.
    * RYANAIR: European low-cost airline Ryanair is in talks with Boeing
 about placing an order for its proposed new 737 MAX 10 airliner, two
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
    * ELECTION-BREXIT: Britain entered a sixth day of political limbo on
Wednesday with Prime Minister Theresa May yet to seal a deal to prop up her
minority government and facing calls to soften her stance on Brexit days before
negotiations on leaving the EU begin.
    * EU-MARKETS/CLEARING: The European Union plans to give itself powers to
move euro clearing business away from London's financial sector to the EU after
Brexit and adopt a model closer to that operated by the United States, the
bloc's executive said on Tuesday.
    * ELECTION-BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May should consult with
the opposition Labour Party and others on her Brexit strategy, David Cameron,
May's predecessor, said on Tuesday, according to the Financial Times.

    * OIL: Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday after OPEC detailed supply cuts
around the world, but the cartel also said overall production rose in May, and
crude stayed well below $50 a barrel despite the modest recovery.
    * GOLD: Gold turned slightly higher on Tuesday, as the market awaited
signals of future monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a Senate
panel's questioning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his dealings with
Russian officials.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.15 percent lower at 7,500.44 points on
Tuesday, as investors continued to sift through the fall-out from Britain's
election.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Biffa                          BIFF.L   Full Year 2016  Earnings Release
 Bellway                        BWY.L    Trading Update
 Charles Stanley Group          CAY.L    Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Severfield                     SFR.L    Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Summit Therapeutics            SUMM.L   Q1 2018 Earnings Release
 Norcros                        NXR.L    Preliminary 2016 Earnings Release
 Enteq Upstream                 NTQ.L    Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 British American Tobacco       BATS.L   Q1 2017 Pre-Close Trading Update
 Worldwide Healthcare Trust     WWH.L    Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)

