FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 15
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 凌晨5点36分 / 2 个月前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 15

路透新闻部

4 分钟阅读

    June 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3
points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ACACIA MINING: Barrick Gold, which owns 63.9 percent of Acacia Mining PLC
, said its chairman and Tanzania's president met on Wednesday and agreed
to hold talks aimed at resolving an escalating dispute over an export ban which
has hit Acacia.
    * BARCLAYS: Expectations have increased among current and former Barclays
 executives that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) plans to charge both the
bank and individuals with regard to the inquiry on arrangements struck with a
Qatari sovereign wealth fund in 2008, Sky News reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2rsUFrH
    * BRITAIN-INSURANCE: New rules to determine lump sum payouts for personal
injury claims will cost British motor insurers and reinsurers 3.5 billion pounds
($4.5 billion) initially, consulting firm EY estimates.
    * U.S. FED RATE HIKE: The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday
for the second time in three months and said it would begin cutting its holdings
of bonds and other securities this year, signaling its confidence in a growing
U.S. economy and strengthening job market.
    * U.K. ELECTION-BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May edged closer to
clinching a deal to stay in power with the support of Northern Irish kingmakers
on Wednesday, but faced a battle over Brexit just days before divorce talks are
due to begin.
    * CHINA CEN BANK: China's central bank left interest rates for open market
operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its
key policy rate overnight.
    * OIL: Oil prices wallowed near their lowest levels in seven months early on
Thursday, hurt by high global inventories and doubts over OPEC's ability to
implement production cuts.
    * GOLD: Gold edged up on Thursday from a near three-week low hit in the
previous session, supported by softer U.S. economic data and a fall in Asian
shares following a report that President Donald Trump was being probed for
possible obstruction of justice.
    * LONDON COPPER: London copper dipped to its lowest in a week on Thursday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the second time this year,
boosting financing costs for industry.
    * EX-DIVS: 3I Group, Persimmon, Severn Trent will
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming
2.48 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.35 percent lower at 7500.44 points on
Wednesday, as a late drop in crude prices hit oil stocks, more than offsetting
gains in housebuilders following a well-received update from Bellway.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Majestic Wine                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Drax Group                     Trading Statement Release
 Safestore Holdings             Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 PZ Cussons                     Trading Update
 WS Atkins                      Preliminary results
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below