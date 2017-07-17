FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 天前
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 17
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 凌晨5点38分 / 20 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

    July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13
points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ASTRAZENECA: Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca said on
Friday its chief executive, Pascal Soriot, would host a results call with
reporters on July 27, after refusing to comment on speculation this week that he
was leaving the firm.
    * ITV: British broadcaster ITV is closing in on naming easyJet's
 Carolyn McCall as new chief executive, the Guardian reported on
Saturday.
    * UNILEVER: Anglo-Dutch conglomerate Unilever is vying with U.S.
canned meat producer Hormel Foods Corp to buy the foods division of
British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser, the Sunday Times
newspaper reported, citing sources.
    * BREXIT:  Senior members of the government are becoming convinced of the
need for a phased British departure from the European Union to help protect the
economy, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday.
    * COPPER: London copper edged up to its highest in two weeks on Monday,
supported by a weaker dollar and an upbeat second quarter for China's economy
which brightened demand prospects for metals.
    * OIL: Oil prices strengthened on Monday, supported by a slowdown in the
growth of rigs looking for crude in the United States and because of strong
refinery demand from China. 
    * The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 fell 0.5 percent on Friday,
cutting its weekly gain from a global rally after U.S. Fed officials hinted
monetary policy tightening would go ahead at a slower pace.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Minoan Group PLC               Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Katoro Gold PLC                Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Ashley House PLC               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Conviviality PLC               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Kromek Group PLC               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Mirada PLC                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below