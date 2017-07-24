FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 天前
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 凌晨5点36分 / 12 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

    July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11
points, according to financial bookmakers.    
   
    * GLENCORE: Glencore PlC has signed an agreement to invest up to 66
million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the
Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.
    * BAKKAVOR: Bakkavor, one of the biggest suppliers of ready meals to Marks &
Spencer and Waitrose, is exploring plans for a stock market float that could
value it at up to 1.5 billion pounds, The Times reported on Sunday.(bit.ly/2gVBiTo)
    * B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL: Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart
Stores, is considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover of
B&M European Value Retail, the discount retailer run by the billionaire
Arora brothers, The Sunday Times reported.
    * AIM: Companies leaving London's junior stock market because a broker or
investment bank has quit as their adviser has hit a record this year, an
accountancy firm specialising in the sector said.     
    * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British households' financial situation has deteriorated
at the fastest rate in three years this month, as families increasingly shy away
from big purchases like cars, holidays and household appliances, a survey showed
on Monday.
    * OIL: Oil prices gained on Monday after a steep fall the session before,
buoyed by expectations that a joint OPEC and non-OPEC meeting later in the day
may address rising output in Nigeria and Libya, two OPEC members so far exempt
from a push to cut production.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent on Friday but
had its strongest weekly gains in two months, sheltered from the battering
European stocks experienced at the mercy of a strong euro, while mid-caps had
their best week in nearly a year.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Ascential PLC                          Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Cranswick PLC                          Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Mitchells & Butlers                    Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Sthree PLC                             Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Science Group PLC                      Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC            Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Temple Bar Investment Trust            Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Tungsten Corp PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below