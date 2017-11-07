FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 7
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
2017年11月7日 / 早上6点23分 / 更新于 21 小时前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 7

5 分钟阅读

    Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc has failed to persuade a U.S. appeals
court to unwind a class action lawsuit accusing the British bank of defrauding
shareholders about its private "dark pool" trading platforms. 
    * FOX/SKY: Walt Disney Co discussed buying Rupert Murdoch's
Twenty-First Century Fox's international assets such as pay TV provider
Sky Plc, CNBC said. Fox has bid $14.5 billion to acquire the remaining
61 percent of Sky it does not own, but the acquisition has been delayed by
British regulators.
    * LSE: A day after London Stock Exchange Group rejected claims by
leading shareholder and activist hedge fund TCI that it was forcing out Chief
Executive Xavier Rolet, another top ten stakeholder in the bourse operator is
seeking urgent clarification from the board, The Times reported. bit.ly/2yBZHFT
 
    * DIAGEO: Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff
vodka, said it had fixed several "loopholes" in the books of United Spirits
after buying it from Vijay Mallya, after the "Paradise Papers" mentioned the
liquor baron, The Economic Times reported. bit.ly/2AnMwWe
 
    * JOHNSTON PRESS: Newspaper publisher Johnston Press Plc's largest
shareholder Christen Ager-Hanssen has demanded a vote to appoint Alex Salmond as
chairman and the removal of Chairman Camilla Rhodes and Non-Executive Director
Mike Butterworth at an extraordinary general meeting, The Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2AoQyO8
    * BRITAIN RETAIL: British retail spending fell last month at the fastest
pace for any October since 2008 as consumers curbed purchases of non-food goods
in the face of rising inflation, a survey by the British Retail Consortium
showed on Tuesday.
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May's government said it would submit
legislation to parliament on Tuesday needed to let Britain pursue an independent
trade policy once it leaves the European Union.
    * PARADISE PAPERS: European Union states will on Tuesday bring forward a
discussion on plans for a tax havens' blacklists after newly leaked documents
revealed investments by wealthy individuals and institutions around the globe,
officials said.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after posting the biggest gains in
six weeks a day earlier, buoyed by Saudi Arabian crown prince's moves to tighten
his grip on power and rising tensions between the kingdom and Iran.
    * GOLD: Gold inched down on Tuesday after investors sold bullion to lock in
profits following the nearly 1 percent gain in the previous session on
safe-haven buying on concerns over corruption arrests that targeted royal family
members and ministers in Saudi Arabia. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed flat at 7,562,28 on Monday, having closed at
a record high in the previous session, with a Barclays-led drop in
financials outweighing a buoyant commodities sector.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC               Q3 
 Biotech Growth Trust PLC                       Half Year
 G4S PLC                                        Q3
 Verona Pharma PLC                              Full Year 
 Northern Bear PLC                              Half Year 
 Vordere PLC                                    Half Year 
 Gfinity PLC                                    Full Year
 Castleton Technology PLC                       Half Year
 Imperial Brands PLC                            Full Year
 Associated British Foods PLC                   Full Year
 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC                Q3
 Hiscox Ltd                                     Q3
 
        
 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

