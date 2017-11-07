UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 7

(Adds company news items and futures)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* G4S: The world’s largest security group G4S said ‍trading for the first nine months of the year was in line with expectations, but downgraded its outlook for the rest of the year.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: Imperial Brands reported full-year sales roughly in line with expectations on Tuesday, helped by an improvement in the second half, and announced it would expand its efforts in the vaping market.

* AB FOODS: Associated British Foods on Tuesday reported a 20 percent rise in full-year earnings, helped by strong revenue growth at its Primark fashion business.

* HISCOX: Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd said it now estimates net claims for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria to total around $225 million, having previously estimated the same amount for Harvey and Irma alone.

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE: Britain’s largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group posted a 4.2 percent rise in gross written premiums in the first nine months of 2017 helped by legal changes raised the cost of motor insurance.

* FEVERTREE DRINKS: Premium drinks-maker Fevertree Drinks on Tuesday said it expected full-year results to be “materially ahead” of current market expectations, helped by strong trading in the UK.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc has failed to persuade a U.S. appeals court to unwind a class action lawsuit accusing the British bank of defrauding shareholders about its private “dark pool” trading platforms.

* FOX/SKY: Walt Disney Co discussed buying Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox’s international assets such as pay TV provider Sky Plc, CNBC said. Fox has bid $14.5 billion to acquire the remaining 61 percent of Sky it does not own, but the acquisition has been delayed by British regulators.

* LSE: A day after London Stock Exchange Group rejected claims by leading shareholder and activist hedge fund TCI that it was forcing out Chief Executive Xavier Rolet, another top ten stakeholder in the bourse operator is seeking urgent clarification from the board, The Times reported. bit.ly/2yBZHFT

* DIAGEO: Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, said it had fixed several "loopholes" in the books of United Spirits after buying it from Vijay Mallya, after the "Paradise Papers" mentioned the liquor baron, The Economic Times reported. bit.ly/2AnMwWe

* JOHNSTON PRESS: Newspaper publisher Johnston Press Plc's largest shareholder Christen Ager-Hanssen has demanded a vote to appoint Alex Salmond as chairman and the removal of Chairman Camilla Rhodes and Non-Executive Director Mike Butterworth at an extraordinary general meeting, The Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2AoQyO8

* BRITAIN RETAIL: British retail spending fell last month at the fastest pace for any October since 2008 as consumers curbed purchases of non-food goods in the face of rising inflation, a survey by the British Retail Consortium showed on Tuesday.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said it would submit legislation to parliament on Tuesday needed to let Britain pursue an independent trade policy once it leaves the European Union.

* PARADISE PAPERS: European Union states will on Tuesday bring forward a discussion on plans for a tax havens’ blacklists after newly leaked documents revealed investments by wealthy individuals and institutions around the globe, officials said.

* OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after posting the biggest gains in six weeks a day earlier, buoyed by Saudi Arabian crown prince’s moves to tighten his grip on power and rising tensions between the kingdom and Iran.

* GOLD: Gold inched down on Tuesday after investors sold bullion to lock in profits following the nearly 1 percent gain in the previous session on safe-haven buying on concerns over corruption arrests that targeted royal family members and ministers in Saudi Arabia.

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 7,562,28 on Monday, having closed at a record high in the previous session, with a Barclays-led drop in financials outweighing a buoyant commodities sector.

