FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 15
频道
专题
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
路透精英汇
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
深度分析
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
中国财经
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 凌晨5点37分 / 更新于 1 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 15

3 分钟阅读

    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4
points at 7,410.4 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ASTRAZENECA: Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca Plc on
Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug
Benralizumab, as an add-on treatment for patients with severe asthma aged 12
years and older.
    * GOCMOPARE-ZPG: British company GoCompare has rejected a 460
million pound ($600 million) takeover approach made by rival ZPG, owner
of the real estate website Zoopla and utility price comparisons website uSwitch.

    * BREXIT: The European Union is sizing up Britain for a post-Brexit free
trade deal along the lines of one it agreed last year with Canada, people
familiar with talks among national envoys on Tuesday told Reuters.
    * GOLD: Gold prices firmed on Wednesday as investors awaited the October
consumer inflation data from the United States for potential hints on the
Federal Reserve's monetary tightening policy.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell over 1 percent on Wednesday, continuing Tuesday's
slide after the International Energy Agency cast doubts over the past few
months' narrative of tightening fuel markets. 
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session flat in
percentage terms at 7,414.42.6 points on Tuesday, as Tesco rallied
after it won approval for a takeover and Vodafone reported strong
results, outweighing weakness among mining companies.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
 Falanx Group Ltd                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Game Digital PLC                   Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Cobham PLC                         Trading Statement Release
 Great Portland Estates             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Fenner PLC                         Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Barratt Developments               Trading Statement Release
 Helical PLC                        Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Card Factory PLC                   Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Talktalk Telecom                   Interim 2018 Earnings Release
 Crest Nicholson                    Trading update
 Experian PLC                       Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below