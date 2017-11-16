FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 16
2017年11月16日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 16

    Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4
points at 7,377.1 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said on Thursday it hopes to divest its
troubled U.S. onshore shale business in around two years. The
company also said it was looking for the right time to sell its Nickel West
business in Australia.
    * SHELL: A combined 75,206 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 215,122 million
cubic feet per day of natural gas production are shut-in at four platforms in
the wake of a Nov. 8 fire at Royal Dutch Shell's Enchilada platform,
according to U.S. government data.
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone plans to use its expertise in customer data to
help to fend off competition in Italy from French newcomer Iliad and avoid an
India-style price war, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
    * LSE: The London Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will provide
"all the facts necessary" for shareholders to vote on how its chairman handled
the planned departure of Chief Executive Xavier Rolet.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday after upbeat U.S.
economic data bolstered the prospects of interest rate increases next month and
beyond by the Federal Reserve.
    * OIL: Oil markets were stable on Thursday as rising U.S. crude production
and inventories were countered by expectations that OPEC will extend an ongoing
production cut during a meeting at the end of this month.
    * EX-DIVS: Bunzl, Imperial Brands, Marks & Spencer,
Royal Dutch Shell (A), Royal Dutch Shell (B), J Sainsbury
 and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 14.56 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.6 percent and closed at
7,372.61 points on Wednesday, as stocks suffered their fifth straight day of
losses, dragged to five-week lows by big falls in mining and energy
shares.
 British Land Company                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 3i Group PLC                           Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Keller Group PLC                       Trading Statement Release
 Investec PLC                           Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Norcros PLC                            Half Year 2018 Trading Update
 Mediclinic International               Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Assura PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Premier Oil PLC                        Trading and Operations Update
 Coats Group PLC                        Trading Statement Release
 Royal Mail PLC                         Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Manchester United PLC                  Q1 2018 Earnings Release
 Close Brothers                         Q1 2018 Earnings Release
 TBC Bank Group                         Q3 2017 Trading Statement
 Ted Baker                              Q3 Trading update
       
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

