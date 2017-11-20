FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 凌晨5点39分 / 2 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20

3 分钟阅读

    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11
points at 7,369.7 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce is seeking buyers for its diesel parts
maker L'Orange, The Times reported on Sunday.
    * SHELL: The world's most powerful crude oil trader, Royal Dutch Shell's
 head of oil trading Mike Muller, has stepped down after 29 years with
the company, an internal announcement reviewed by Reuters on Friday
showed.
    * BRITAIN-AEROSPACE: Britain's aerospace industry could face 1.5 billion
pounds ($2 billion) a year in extra costs after Brexit if firms exporting
components to the European Union face additional checks at the border, industry
body ADS Group said on Monday.
    * BRITAIN-BUDGET: British finance minister Philip Hammond, under pressure to
help weakened Prime Minister Theresa May in this week's budget, promised to
speed up house building and said he had some room to help voters despite his
squeeze on public finances.
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday announced 4 billion pounds
($5.28 billion) of spending on research and development and regional growth
strategies, setting out plans to help the economy grow after Brexit.
    * GOLD: Gold prices dipped early on Monday on a stronger U.S. dollar, but
remained close to a one-month high hit in the previous session on uncertainty
over progress on a potential overhaul of the U.S. tax code.
    * OIL: Oil markets were tepid on Monday as traders were reluctant to take on
big new positions ahead of an OPEC meeting at the end of the month, when the
producer club is expected to decide whether to continue output cuts aimed at
propping up prices.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1 percent at
7,380.68 points on Friday, as stocks fell back into the red, ending a
short-lived recovery, as takeover interest boosted Sky and construction firm
Carillion plummeted after warning it would breach debt covenants.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Diploma PLC                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Mitie Group PLC              Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 William Hill PLC             Trading Statement Release
 Nex Group                    Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 TT Electronics               Trading Announcement
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below