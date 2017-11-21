FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
2017年11月21日 / 早上6点01分 / 更新于 1 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21

5 分钟阅读

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2
points at 7,369.7 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * WPP: Advertising giant WPP PLC on Tuesday said it has agreed to
sell its stake in Japanese partner Asatsu-DK Inc (ADK) to Bain Capital LLC for
3,660 yen ($32.53) a share, heralding the end of a row over the $1.35 billion
buyout offer.
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto Plc restarted the smelter at its
large Kennecott mine in the United States last Friday after a nearly six-week
outage but force majeure on refined copper has not yet been lifted, a company
spokesman said on Monday.
    * SHELL: Shell Canada, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, has warned
customers synthetic crude volumes from its 255,000 barrel per day Scotford,
Alberta, upgrader may be reduced in November and potentially December, trading
sources said on Monday.
    * CAIRN ENERGY-BP: Oil exploration company Cairn Energy is in talks
with BP to sell a 30 percent stake in its deepwater SNE field offshore
Senegal, which could be valued at around $600 million, banking sources and a
Senegal oil ministry source said on Monday.
    * BP: BP and Eni are among companies that have expressed an
interest in developing the giant Majnoon oilfield which Royal Dutch Shell plans
to leave next year, Iraqi oil officials said on Monday.
    * GLENCORE: Three Glencore Plc executives, including the head of
its copper group, have stepped down from the board of subsidiary Katanga Mining
Ltd after an internal review identified weaknesses in its financial reporting
controls, Katanga said on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices bounced back on Tuesday ahead of the release of minutes
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's previous meeting that could offer clues on the
pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
    * OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as the impact from
expectations of an extended OPEC-led production cut was cancelled out by rising
output in the United States.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent higher at
7,389.46 points on Monday, as share index recovered from earlier losses to inch
higher at the start of the week as cyclical sectors made a comeback, though the
UK market lagged European benchmarks and Shire was a loser among health
stocks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Solid State PLC                       Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Focusrite PLC                         Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 IMImobile PLC                         Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 CYBG PLC                              Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Johnson Matthey PLC                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 CML Microsystems Plc                  Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Aggreko PLC                           Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Telecom Plus PLC                      Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 EI Group PLC                          Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Halma PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 easyJet plc                           Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Big Yellow Group PLC                  Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Renew Holdings PLC                    Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Severfield PLC                        Half Year 2018  Earnings Release
 AO World PLC                          Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Kingfisher PLC                        Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Babcock International                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Compass Group PLC                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Spectris PLC                          Trading Statement Release
 HomeServe PLC                         Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Intertek Group PLC                    Trading Statement Release
 SIG                                   Trading Announcement
 De La Rue                             Half Year 2018
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

