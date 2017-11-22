FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22
2017年11月22日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

4 分钟阅读

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2
points at 7,413.4 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
        
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered is aiming to boost revenue
growth at its investment bank by a compound annual rate of 5 to 7 percent in the
medium term, the head of that business said on Tuesday, while trying to keep
risk down and avoid past mistakes.
    * LSE: The Bank of England and Britain's markets watchdog should step in to
appoint a new chairman at the London Stock Exchange, Christopher Hohn,
founder of activist hedge fund TCI said on Tuesday.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers has ordered
a new $142 million diamond mining ship as part of its strategy to grow its
offshore operations, the firm said on Tuesday.
    * HSBC: A Hong Kong tribunal on Tuesday imposed a record fine of HK$400
million ($51 million) on the private banking unit of HSBC in a case
related to the sale of Lehman Brothers-linked structured financial products
between 2003 and 2008.
    * BRITAIN-BUDGET: British finance minister Philip Hammond will announce on
Wednesday how much he can afford to help unhappy voters as he faces a
potentially sharp deterioration in the economy's growth prospects.
    * BRITAIN-RETAILERS: After suffering their biggest decline in sales volumes
for four-and-a-half years in October, British retailers are pinning their hopes
on Black Friday discounts to get shoppers spending again.
    * GOLD: Gold prices remained in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors
remained cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central
bank's monetary policy.
    * OIL: Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after a reported fall in U.S. crude
inventories and on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut aimed at
tightening the market will be extended beyond next March.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 percent and closed at
7,411.4 points on Tuesday, as a flurry of company updates and strong consumer
stocks helped the index climb, with easyJet rising.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Creightons PLC                               Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Cambria Automobiles PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Newriver Reit PLC                            Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Sage Group PLC                               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 United Utilities Group PLC                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC                 Trading Statement Release
 Euromoney Institutional Investor             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 SSP Group PLC                                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Thomas Cook Group plc                        Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

