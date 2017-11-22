UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

(Adds company news items and futures)

Britain's FTSE 100 futures is flat ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.

* THOMAS COOK: Travel firm Thomas Cook reported an 8 percent rise in full year earnings, helped by a turnaround of its German airline Condor and improved customer demand, adding that bookings for Turkey and Egypt in summer 2018 were already very strong.

* SAGE: British software firm Sage reported a 10 percent rise in organic operating profit to 475 million pounds ($630 million), and said its top-line growth would accelerate to 8 percent this year from 6.6 percent in the year to end-September.

* UNITED UTILITIES: British water utility United Utilities Group Plc on Wednesday reported a 10 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by regulatory changes in how utilities charge customers as well as property sales and lower costs.

* SSP GROUP: Food travel company SSP Group said it expects lower like-for-like revenue growth for full year 2018 due to the current economic uncertainty.

* EUROMONEY: Euromoney Institutional Investor, the publisher of the Euromoney magazine, said on Wednesday it would sell its stake in Dealogic, a provider of financial content, to Ion Investment Group for about $135 million.

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: Countryside Properties said trading in Britain’s housing market was robust, with strong customer demand, favourable mortgage lending conditions and “good political support”.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered is aiming to boost revenue growth at its investment bank by a compound annual rate of 5 to 7 percent in the medium term, the head of that business said on Tuesday, while trying to keep risk down and avoid past mistakes.

* LSE: The Bank of England and Britain’s markets watchdog should step in to appoint a new chairman at the London Stock Exchange, Christopher Hohn, founder of activist hedge fund TCI said on Tuesday.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American’s diamond unit De Beers has ordered a new $142 million diamond mining ship as part of its strategy to grow its offshore operations, the firm said on Tuesday.

* HSBC: A Hong Kong tribunal on Tuesday imposed a record fine of HK$400 million ($51 million) on the private banking unit of HSBC in a case related to the sale of Lehman Brothers-linked structured financial products between 2003 and 2008.

* BRITAIN-BUDGET: British finance minister Philip Hammond will announce on Wednesday how much he can afford to help unhappy voters as he faces a potentially sharp deterioration in the economy’s growth prospects.

* BRITAIN-RETAILERS: After suffering their biggest decline in sales volumes for four-and-a-half years in October, British retailers are pinning their hopes on Black Friday discounts to get shoppers spending again.

* GOLD: Gold prices remained in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank’s monetary policy.

* OIL: Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after a reported fall in U.S. crude inventories and on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut aimed at tightening the market will be extended beyond next March.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 percent and closed at 7,411.4 points on Tuesday, as a flurry of company updates and strong consumer stocks helped the index climb, with easyJet rising.

