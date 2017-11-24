FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 24
频道
专题
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
半岛局势
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
深度分析
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月24日 / 凌晨5点48分 / 1 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 24

3 分钟阅读

    Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
unchanged at 7,417.4 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * UNILEVER: Consumer goods maker Unilever has begun working with
executive search firm Egon Zehnder International to help to identify a successor
to Chief Executive officer Paul Polman, Sky News reported on
Thursday.
    * OPHIR ENERGY: Ophir Energy has postponed its final investment
decision on a proposed $2 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in
Equatorial Guinea until early 2018 to explore alternatives to Chinese financing,
the company said on Thursday.
    * BRITAIN-ECONOMY: British households are their least confident since
immediately after last year's Brexit vote, partly because of this month's
interest rate hike and further signs of a slowdown in the housing market, a
survey showed on Friday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Friday as the dollar remained under
pressure after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting revealed that some
policymakers were concerned about lower inflation.
    * OIL: U.S. crude oil hit fresh two-year highs on Friday, as the shutdown of
a major crude pipeline from Canada to the United States tightened North American
markets.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.02 percent at 7417.24 points
on Thursday, as fall in Centrica's shares weighed on British stocks, but
a rebound in housebuilders and a weak pound provided enough support to recoup
most of the morning's losses.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Future PLC               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
      
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below