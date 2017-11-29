UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points lower at 7,435.9 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * PALMER&HARVEY: UK cigarette wholesaler Palmer & Harvey has been placed in administration, with accountants PwC appointed to oversee the process, the accounting firm said on Tuesday. * ANTOFAGASTA: Antofagasta PLC sees the global copper market balanced or in a small deficit this year, with the situation continuing into 2018, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday. * TESCO: Tesco's former UK finance director Carl Rogberg did not coerce and bully employees to manipulate profit figures in 2014, his lawyer told a London court on Tuesday. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to shut a portion of an olefins unit at its Norco, Louisiana, chemical plant next week an overhaul of the heat exchanger, sources familiar with plant operations said. * BRITAIN-EU: Britain and the EU have reached agreement on the size of the Brexit divorce bill, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday amid a slightly weaker dollar, while North Korea's latest missile test had little impact on the safe-haven metal. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday on doubts OPEC and Russia will agree an extended crude production cut that the market has priced in, and after a report of an unexpected rise in U.S. fuel inventories. * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher on Tuesday, as Royal Dutch Shell surged after a solid earnings update and a Bank of England stress test on banks delivered no nasty shocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Motorpoint Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Pennon Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Impax Asset Management Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Britvic PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Londonmetric Property PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release RPC Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)