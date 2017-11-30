UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 30

(Adds company news and futures)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen to open 30 points lower at 7,363.5 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* LAMPRELL: Oil rig builder Lamprell Plc said it expected 2017 earnings to be materially below market expectations, hurt by losses stemming from a contract for an East Anglia offshore windfarm project.

* LLOYDS-ACCOUNTS: Britain’s accounting watchdog said on Thursday it should have been faster in investigating KPMG’s 2008 audit of HBOS, just months before the bank had to be rescued by rival Lloyds during the global financial crisis.

* AVIVA: British insurer Aviva expects to spend 3 billion pounds ($4.04 billion) in excess cash over the next two years, the bulk of it in 2018, the insurer said on Thursday.

* BAE SYSTEMS: British defence group BAE Systems said on Thursday its transition to a new accounting standard was not expected to have a material impact for its 2018 year and beyond.

* UNILEVER: Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker Unilever, told investors on Wednesday that it expects new products and a leaner organization to help win an intensifying battle to sell packaged goods around the world.

* BRITAIN-EU: Britain is close to a deal over the Northern Ireland border, after British officials made proposals this week to avoid a “hard border” in Ireland, according to Thursday’s edition of The Times newspaper.

* BRITAIN-ECONOMY: Britain’s closest-watched gauge of consumer sentiment fell this month to its lowest since just after last year’s Brexit vote, and business morale also softened, as households and firms took a darker view of the economic outlook.

* LSE-MOVES: Hedge fund TCI has written to the board of the London Stock Exchange to say it intends to respond more fully on Thursday, after the exchange asked the fund to withdraw a call for an extraordinary general meeting.

* BANKS: Britain’s regulators will tweak banking and insurance rules inherited from the European Union after Brexit to make them more tailored to the British market, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

* GOLD: Gold on Thursday held close to a one-week low hit in the previous session, pressured by upbeat U.S. growth data for the third quarter and Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s bullish view of the economy.

* OIL: Oil markets were cautious on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, with producers set to debate an extension of the supply-cut agreement that came into effect in January with the goal of tightening supplies and propping up prices.

* EX-DIVS: International Consolidated Airlines Group, Johnson Matthey, Land Securities, Severn Trent will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.3 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index dropped 0.9 percent on Wednesday, as jump in sterling after reports of a breakthrough in Brexit talks.

