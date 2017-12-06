UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 41 points lower at 7,286.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Wednesday said it is taking local units of GlaxoSmithKline and Swiss healthcare company Novartis to court over false or misleading representations in the marketing of pain relief products. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, as refined product inventories in the United States rose in what the market interpreted as a sign of lacklustre demand. * GOLD: Gold prices nudged down early on Wednesday after touching a two-month low in the previous session, despite a slightly weaker dollar. * BRITAIN-PHARMACEUTICALS: Britain won a vote of confidence from its economically important life sciences sector on Wednesday as five drug companies committed to invest in the country under the government's industrial strategy plans after Brexit. * The UK blue chip index ended the session 0.2 percent lower at 7,327.50 points on Tuesday, as sterling picked itself up from a session low on the back of timid optimism about a Brexit deal. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tricorn Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release RWS Holdings PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Numis Corporation PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Summit Therapeutics PLC Q3 2017 Earnings Release Stagecoach Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Schroder Asian Total Return Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Investment Company PLC TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)