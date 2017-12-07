FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 7
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 早上6点26分 / 1 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 7

3 分钟阅读

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 11 points
higher at 7,358.6 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday said it would cancel
and delay some international flights over the coming weeks because engines on
its Boeing Co BA.N 787-9 jets manufactured by Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
required early maintenance.
    * ROYAL MAIL: Britain's Royal Mail said on Wednesday its mediated
talks with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) to end a row over plans to
replace the firm's defined benefit pension scheme were advancing.
    * UNILEVER: Italy's antitrust agency said on Wednesday it had fined
Unilever's, Italian unit more than 60 million euros ($70.7
million) for abuse of its dominant position in the country's ice cream market.

    * OIL: Oil prices inched higher on Thursday after a data report showed a
decrease in U.S. crude inventories, but rising gasoline stocks and crude
production weighed on the market.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower early on Thursday, hovering close to a
two-month low hit earlier this week, amid a steady dollar.
    * COPPER: London copper edged up on Thursday but was still not far two-month
lows amid signs that growth in China's property and power sectors, both major
copper consumers, is tapering into the year end.
    * BRITAIN-EU: The Irish and British Prime Minister agreed to speak again
over the coming days after Irish premier Leo Varadkar reiterated his firm
position on the Irish border in a call with Theresa May on Wednesday, his
spokesman said.
    * EX-DIVS: Babcock, Mediclinic, Next will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.46
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations 
    * The UK blue chip index rose 0.5 percent to 7,364.05 points on Wednesday,
as Brexit negotiations dented the pound, while Costa owner Whitbread got a late
boost when activist investor Sachem Head declared a stake in the company. 

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 DS Smith PLC                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below