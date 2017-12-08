FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 8
December 8, 2017 / 6:33 AM / in a day

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 8

2 分钟阅读

    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points
lower at 7,312.9 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * OLD MUTUAL: Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual
's UK wealth unit has chosen Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead its initial public offering (IPO)
next year, banking and advisory sources said.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Friday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, although
OPEC-led supply cuts are seen supporting markets going into next
year.
    * GOLD: Gold edged up in early Asian trade on Friday, after dropping below
its recent trading range to hit a more than four-month low
overnight.
    * BANK-DEALS: Investment banks could earn as much as $183 million in fees
from a flurry of deal-making by British companies this week, according to
estimates by Freeman Consulting Services.
    * BRITAIN-EU: British and Irish negotiators are "moving quickly" toward an
agreement on their border after Brexit and could conclude one in the coming
hours, a senior Irish official said on Thursday.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the session down 0.4 percent, on Thursday, as
sterling edged higher on a glimmer of hope in Brexit talks.
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

