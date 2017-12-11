UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31 points higher at 7,393.96 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * UNILEVER: Apollo Global Management, U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland and former chief executive of Germany's Grohe, David Haines, are preparing to submit a new bid in a $7 billion auction for Unilever's spreads business, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. (on.ft.com/2AmmC8V) * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: The London Stock Exchange Group has begun interviewing candidates for chief executive, a sign of the board's growing confidence it will fend off an activist investor's attempt to oust the chairman, the Financial Times reported. (on.ft.com/2iRcaLy) * BRITAIN-BANKS: Britain's smaller banks are lining up to apply for multi-million pound grants the government hopes will help them compete in the corporate banking market. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, pulled down as the latest rise in the U.S. rig count pointed to a further increase in American production, potentially undermining efforts led by OPEC to tighten markets. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early on Monday, holding above a four-month low hit last week, amid a firm dollar. * BRITAIN-EU: Businesses fretting about Brexit should get reassurance early in the new year that little will change for a couple of years after Britain leaves the European Union in less then 16 months, EU officials said on Friday. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.2 percent on Friday, as sterling fell back, dented by investors banking their gains in the currency which has swung violently as negotiations unfolded. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: IXICO PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Hardide PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Photo-Me International PLC Interim 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)