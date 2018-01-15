FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15
January 15, 2018 / 7:52 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15

3 分钟阅读

 (Adds company news items and futures)
    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures         were flat ahead of the
cash market open on Monday.
   
    * CARILLION: British construction and services company Carillion         
collapsed on Monday when banks refused to lend it any more money, throwing
hundreds of major projects in doubt and bringing down one of the government's
most important suppliers.             
    * GKN-MELROSE: Turnaround specialist Melrose          plans to meet
shareholders in GKN         to convince them of the merits of its 7 billion
pound ($9.61 billion) takeover offer, which had been rejected by management.
            
    * WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill         said on Monday its
adjusted operating profit for 2017 would rise 11 percent year-on-year, ahead of
analysts' expectations thanks to strong trading in recent weeks and favourable
sporting results.             
    * GKN: GKN Plc         is exploring the sale of its aerospace business to
fend off more potential approaches after an unsolicited 7-billion-pound offer
for the company last week, The Times reported on Monday.  bit.ly/2B0bMB2
    * BRITAIN RETAIL: The number of people visiting British stores in December
showed its biggest decline in five years, illustrating how retail is being
transformed by online shopping, a survey showed on Monday.            
    * GOLD: Gold prices on Monday hit their highest since September, buoyed by a
weaker U.S. dollar, which slumped to three-year lows against a basket of
currencies.            
    * OIL: Oil prices held just below December 2014 highs on Monday, supported
by ongoing output cuts led by OPEC and Russia despite a rise in U.S. and
Canadian drilling activity that points to higher future output in North
America.            
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100         index closed 0.2 percent up at 7,778.64
points on Friday, as share index held onto record high levels, supported by a
sharp rise in British engineering group GKN         which said it had rejected
an unsolicited offer from rival Melrose         .             
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

