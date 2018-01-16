UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16

(Adds company news items and futures)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BP: BP said on Tuesday it expected to take a post-tax non-operating charge of around $1.7 billion in its fourth-quarter results as part of the settlement of the deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the United States.

* PREMIER FOODS: Premier Foods, owner of Mr Kipling cakes and Oxo stock cubes, reported higher third-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by strength in its non-branded products.

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL: Provident Financial, which is battling unresolved problems at its door-to-door lending business, said it expected to report a pre-exceptional loss of about 120 million pounds ($165.49 million) at the consumer credit division, at the upper end of its guidance.

* JD SPORTS: JD Sports Fashion Plc, Britain’s largest sportswear retailer by market value, said on Tuesday it expects annual pretax profit ahead of market expectations on strong trading in the second half of the year, including the key Christmas period.

* GREGGS: British baker Greggs said on Tuesday it would meet its expectations for profit in 2017 as it reported a solid rise in sales over the Christmas quarter.

* DUNELM GROUP: British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc said on Tuesday its comparable sales rose 3.4 percent in the second quarter, helped by higher online sales.

* SAVILLS: International estate agents Savills said it will beat underlying expectations for its 2017 results after high levels of commercial transaction volumes in Britain, Europe and Asia and growth in its British residential business.

* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore on Tuesday posted a 7 percent rise in second-quarter ‍assets under management, boosted by net inflows of new client money and investment gains.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it could ship up to an additional 10 million tonnes of iron ore in 2018 worth $780 million at today’s prices after reporting a 1 percent rise in 2017 shipments.

* CITIGROUP: Citigroup Inc will increase compensation for women and minorities to bridge pay gaps in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, as part of its annual pay process this year, the Wall Street bank said on Monday.

* GKN: GKN faces pressure to open takeover talks with suitor Melrose Industries from U.S. activist investor Elliott, which disclosed a stake in the British engineering company just days after it rejected a 7 billion pound ($9.66 billion) bid.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed on Monday to acquire a stake in a U.S. solar company, 12 years after exiting the sector, in the latest in a series of deals to grow beyond its core oil and gas business.

* BRITAIN BOE: The Bank of England probably has “ample time” before it needs to consider raising interest rates again after its first hike in more than a decade in November, BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Monday.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell gave the green light on Monday for an expansion of the Penguins oil and gas field in the UK North Sea, its first major new project in the ageing basin in six years.

* CARILLION: Carillion collapsed on Monday when its banks pulled the plug, triggering Britain’s biggest corporate failure in a decade and forcing the government to step in to guarantee public services from school meals to roadworks.

* OIL: Brent crude prices were on Tuesday settling in around $70 per barrel, levels last seen before the start of an oil market slump in late 2014.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday to hold just below a four-month high touched in the previous session, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar languishing near three-year lows.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.12 percent lower at 7,769.14 on Monday as investors counted the cost of construction group Carillion’s collapse, including supply chain disruption and higher costs for its joint venture partners such as Balfour Beatty and Galliford Try.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)