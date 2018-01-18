FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 18, 2018 / 5:22 AM / in a day

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18

4 分钟阅读

    Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: Global miner BHP on Thursday reported a 3 percent
rise in second-quarter iron ore production year over year and said it expects to
meet its full-year target as prices for the steelmaking ingredient outperform
forecasts.
    * WHITBREAD: Activist investor Sachem Head has asked Whitbread to
consider a break up of its Costa Coffee chain from its hotels and restaurant
businesses, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline is cutting back operations in Africa as its
new Chief Executive Emma Walmsley seeks to make the British drugmaker more
competitive in emerging markets by ditching her predecessor's expansion plans
for the continent.
    * BARCLAYS JOBS: Britain's Barclays is to cut 100 senior roles from
its investment banking division, a source familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
    * BRITAIN HOUSEPRICES: A key gauge of British house prices unexpectedly
picked up last month from its lowest level in more than four years, helped by a
less negative tone in London and neighbouring areas.
    * GKN/MELROSE: Turnaround specialist Melrose raised the pressure on
GKN by turning hostile in its pursuit of the British engineering
company, making a firm 7.4 billion pound ($10.2 billion) offer for the business
after meeting its shareholders.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday on a reported decline in U.S. crude
inventories, and as rebels in Nigeria threatened to attack the country's
petroleum infrastructure.
    * EX-DIVS: Ashtead, Compass Group, Micro Focus and
SSE Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out
on Thursday, trimming 3.04 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 7,725.43 on Wednesday
as a flurry of corporate news triggered sharp moves, including for contractor
Interserve after the Financial Times reported the British government was
monitoring it following the collapse of competitor Carillion.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 EVRAZ Plc                          Q4 2017 Production Results
 Whitbread Plc                      Q3 2017 Trading Statement
                                    Release
 Workspace Group Plc                Q3 2018 Interim Management
                                    Statement Release
 Associated British                 Q1 2018 Trading Statement
 Foods Plc                          Release
 Headlam Group Plc                  Pre-close Trading Update
                                    Release
 Halfords Group Plc                 Q3 2018 Trading Statement
                                    Release
 Royal Mail Plc                     Q3 2018 Trading Statement
                                    Release
 Newriver Reit Plc                  Q3 2018 Trading Statement
                                    Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below