UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* PAGEGROUP: British recruitment firm PageGroup said full-year profit is set to rise 13 percent as growth in international markets over the second quarter offsets a weaker UK market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* GOCOMPARE.COM: Price comparison website operator Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it expected to report a jump in adjusted operating profit for the first half, as it remained confident about the outlook for the full year.

* MARKS & SPENCER: Britain's Marks & Spencer reported another fall in underlying clothing sales in its latest quarter, though the decline was slightly less than analysts' expected and full-price sales continued to grow.

* PEARSON: Britain's Pearson has agreed to sell a 22 percent stake in the book publisher Penguin Random House to joint venture partner Bertelsmann BTGGg.F for around $1 billion to bolster its balance sheet and return cash to shareholders.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Antofagasta and Barrick Gold Corp, voted to approve a strike on Monday after talks with the company failed, a union leader told Reuters.

* WAITROSE/SAINSBURY'S: British supermarket Waitrose said it is extending its commitment to using the Fairtrade logo on its teas, days after rival Sainsbury's faced criticism from shareholders for piloting a different scheme.

* BRITAIN-EU/BANKS: Optimism about the business environment among Britain's financial services firms declined in the second quarter of this year, according to a survey published on Tuesday..

* OIL: Oil prices edged up early on Tuesday, lifted in part by a strong demand outlook for the coming weeks, but overall market conditions remain weak on the back of ample supplies and a more subdued outlook for long-term demand.

* GOLD: Gold edged lower early Tuesday on a firmer dollar after touching near four-month lows in the previous session as the market waits for cues from the central bank on the path of U.S. interest rate hikes.

* COPPER: Copper held largely steady in Asia on Tuesday amid modest support from investors after losing ground overnight on fresh signs of oversupply.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 7,370.03 points on Monday, as a rise among financials and commodities stocks lent support, though a plunge in Carillion's shares after a profit warning weighed on mid-caps.

