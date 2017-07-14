UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 14

(Adds company news items)

July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points higher at 7,424.7 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* SKY/Twenty-First Century Fox: Rupert Murdoch is unlikely to offer any new concessions to protect the editorial independence of Sky, increasing the chance that the $15 billion takeover deal goes to a lengthy investigation, a person familiar with the situation said.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Antofagasta Plc and Barrick Gold Corp, will resume talks with Antofagasta after voting to strike earlier this week, the union said on Thursday.

* ACACIA: Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc on Friday said the company would meet the increased royalty rate of 6 percent imposed on metals such as gold, copper and silver under new Tanzanian natural resources legislation.

* HAYS: Recruiter Hays expects to marginally beat a full-year operating consensus forecast of 209.5 million pounds ($271.5 million), after posting higher quarterly net fees on Friday helped by growth in continental Europe and the Asia Pacific.

* CARILLION: Construction company Carillion said on Friday it had appointed HSBC Bank Plc as joint financial adviser and joint corporate broker with immediate effect.

* JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis, Britain's largest department store operator, has seen a drop in demand for big ticket items as consumer confidence wanes, but trade in more spontaneous categories, such as beauty, was holding up, its boss said on Thursday.

* The UK blue chip index ended the session 0.1 percent lower at 7,413.44 points on Thursday, with AstraZeneca weighing on the healthcare sector and BP and Royal Dutch Shell tracking crude prices lower.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)