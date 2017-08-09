UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points lower at 7503.2 on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * SKY: Sky set to retain live Football League rights in 180 mln stg-a-year deal, the Guardian reported. * COPPER: LME copper CMCU3 punched the $6,500 mark, the highest since December 2014, before trading last at $6,480. On Tuesday turnover volumes were at typical levels around 21,000 lots, suggesting interest in chasing prices higher may be tailing off. * GOLD: Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,264.50 per ounce, as of 0324 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for December delivery rose 0.6 percent to $1,270.40 per ounce. * CRUDE: Benchmark Brent crude was down 24 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $51.90 a barrel at 0233 GMT. In the previous session, it settled down 0.4 percent. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $49.02 a barrel, after falling 0.4 percent on Tuesday. * SKY/FOX: Britain's department of culture said on Tuesday it had written to media watchdog Ofcom for more information on its views on Twenty-First Century Fox's bid for Sky Plc. It said it wanted some clarification following a number of representations that has been made to it about Ofcom's finding in favour of the deal. * European equities turned positive after a damp start on Tuesday as strong gains in utilities, auto and energy stocks outweighed losses from Pandora after disappointing results. Investors pointed to strong earnings growth as the second-quarter results season powered on. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2 percent, while blue chips rose 0.4 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 was also up 0.2 percent, and Germany's DAX gained 0.3 percent. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hastings Group Half Year 2017 Hastings Group Holdings PLC Holdings PLC Earnings Release Interserve PLC Half Year 2017 Interserve PLC Earnings Release Spirax-Sarco Half Year 2017 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Engineering PLC Earnings Release G4S PLC Half Year 2017 G4S PLC Earnings Release Legal & General Group Half Year 2017 Legal & General Group PLC PLC Earnings Release Stock Spirits Group Interim 2017 Stock Spirits Group PLC PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)