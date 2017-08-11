UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 11

(Adds compnay news, futures)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Friday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* NATIONWIDE BUILDING: Britain's Nationwide Building Society <POB_p.L > said its profit fell 18 percent in the first quarter and the volume of mortgage lending dropped, although it reported strong growth in the number of current account customers.

* RESTAURANT GROUP: Frankie & Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group named Kirk Davis as chief financial officer on Friday, scooping him from pub firm Greene King, where he oversaw the company's Spirit Pub Company acquisition.

* OLD MUTUAL: Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual plans to list two divisions in 2018, it said on Friday, as it reported a 37 percent rise in first-half operating profit.

* RESOLUTION-LINCOLN: British insurance entrepreneur Clive Cowdery is raising money for a fourth investment vehicle, at the same time as his third, U.S.-focused fund is being wound down and its sole asset put up for sale, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

* BRENT CRUDE: Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 1 cent at $51.91 per barrel, as of 0044 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was up 3 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $48.62 a barrel.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up to touch their highest in over two months on Friday, set for a fourth consecutive day of gains as rising tensions between the United States and North Korea stoked safe-haven buying.

* The UK blue chip index dropped 1.4 percent on Thursday, as weak housebuilders dragged along with companies going ex-dividend.

