UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 14

(Adds futures, company news items) Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. * DX GROUP/JOHN MENZIES: British mail delivery company DX Group said on Monday talks for a potential merger with John Menzies Plc's distribution unit had been terminated due to unsuitable terms. * TELIT: Telit Communications said CEO Oozi Cats resigned after an independent review found evidence that an indictment was issued against the CEO in the United States and the fact was "knowingly withheld". * CORNISH LITHIUM: British mining company Cornish Lithium has secured 1 million pounds ($1.30 million) to explore for lithium in Cornwall, southwest England, its CEO said, taking the country a step closer to a domestic source of the strategic mineral. * HUT GROUP: British health and beauty retailer The Hut Group is expected to buy beauty products subscription service Glossybox from Internet start-ups Rocket Internet and Kinnevik Online, on Monday, Sky News reports. (bit.ly/2vzVkqa) * BRITAIN-ECONOMY/PAY: British employers expect to raise pay only minimally over the next 12 months despite hiring more staff, a survey showed, suggesting the Bank of England is unlikely to come under much pressure to raise interest rates from their record low. * BREXIT: Britain said on Sunday that it wants talks with the EU to move on to the next phase, as it set out details of the future relationship it envisages with the bloc and senior ministers presented a united approach to negotiations. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday as a slowdown in Chinese refining activity growth cast doubts over its crude demand outlook, while rising U.S. shale output suggested supplies would likely remain high. * LME COPPER: London copper was little changed on Monday, holding below recent two-year peaks on a weaker dollar, as analysts flagged prospects of a correction given August's strong price gains and disappointing factory activity from China. * GOLD: Gold edged down from two-month highs on Monday, as the dollar inched up from last week's lows and investors kept a close watch on any developments on tensions over the Korean peninsula. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 7,309.96 on Friday, amid rising geopolitical tensions, with financials, miners and energy firms the biggest weights among blue chips. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Real Good Food Full Year Earnings Release Vedanta Resources Annual Shareholders Meeting Clarkson Half Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)