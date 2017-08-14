FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 14
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 14

 (Adds futures, company news items)
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3
percent ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * DX GROUP/JOHN MENZIES: British mail delivery company DX Group
said on Monday talks for a potential merger with John Menzies Plc's
distribution unit had been terminated due to unsuitable terms.
    * TELIT: Telit Communications said CEO Oozi Cats resigned after an
independent review found evidence that an indictment was issued against the CEO
in the United States and the fact was "knowingly withheld".
    * CORNISH LITHIUM: British mining company Cornish Lithium has secured 1
million pounds ($1.30 million) to explore for lithium in Cornwall, southwest
England, its CEO said, taking the country a step closer to a domestic source of
the strategic mineral.
    * HUT GROUP: British health and beauty retailer The Hut Group is expected to
buy beauty products subscription service Glossybox from Internet start-ups
Rocket Internet and Kinnevik Online, on Monday, Sky News
reports. (bit.ly/2vzVkqa)
    * BRITAIN-ECONOMY/PAY: British employers expect to raise pay only minimally
over the next 12 months despite hiring more staff, a survey showed, suggesting
the Bank of England is unlikely to come under much pressure to raise interest
rates from their record low.
    * BREXIT: Britain said on Sunday that it wants talks with the EU to move on
to the next phase, as it set out details of the future relationship it envisages
with the bloc and senior ministers presented a united approach to negotiations.

    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday as a slowdown in Chinese refining
activity growth cast doubts over its crude demand outlook, while rising U.S.
shale output suggested supplies would likely remain high.
    * LME COPPER: London copper was little changed on Monday, holding below
recent two-year peaks on a weaker dollar, as analysts flagged prospects of a
correction given August's strong price gains and disappointing factory activity
from China.
    * GOLD: Gold edged down from two-month highs on Monday, as the dollar inched
up from last week's lows and investors kept a close watch on any developments on
tensions over the Korean peninsula.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 7,309.96 on Friday,
amid rising geopolitical tensions, with financials, miners and energy firms the
biggest weights among blue chips.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Real Good Food                Full Year Earnings Release
 Vedanta Resources             Annual Shareholders Meeting
 Clarkson                      Half Year Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
