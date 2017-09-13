FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 13
2017年9月13日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 13

4 分钟阅读

    Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7
points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to withdraw from
Iraq's Majnoon oilfield and the oil ministry has started preparations to
finalise its exit, according to an oil ministry letter and oil
officials.
    * SABRE-IPO: British motor insurer Sabre is planning an initial public
offering (IPO) that could value it at 600 million pounds ($800 million) after
failing to find a buyer, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
    * PETROPAVLOVSK: Shares in Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk
fell on Tuesday after the company reported a rise in first-half profit as
analysts said it was too soon to tell what difference changes at the top would
make.
    * LONMIN: The South African mines ministry has told platinum miner Lonmin
 that it failed to meet some of its social and labour obligations, the
producer said on Tuesday, but added it did not think its operating licence was
in jeopardy.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as the dollar remained firm,
with safe-haven demand for the metal buoyed after U.S. President Donald Trump's
latest comments on tensions over North Korea.
    * COPPER: London copper prices on Wednesday clawed back some of their
overnight losses as selling by funds trailed off, while Shanghai contracts for
the metal edged lower.
    * OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday, dampened by reports of rising
U.S. crude stockpiles but retaining some of the gains made in the previous
session after OPEC said it expected higher demand for its crude next
year.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the session 0.2 percent lower at 7,400.69
points on Tuesday, after stronger-than-expected inflation figures for August
sent the pound GBP=EBS to a one-year high against the dollar, weighing on mostly
foreign-earning blue-chips.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 Ingenta PLC                                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Sigmaroc PLC                                   Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Columbus Energy Resources PLC                  Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Town Centre Securities PLC                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Galliford Try PLC                              Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Haynes Publishing Group PLC                    Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 SOCO International PLC                         Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Advanced Medical Solutions Group               Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 PLC                                            
 Alliance Pharma PLC                            Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Gaming Realms PLC                              Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Dunelm Group PLC                               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Just Group PLC                                 Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

