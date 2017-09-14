FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 14
2017年9月14日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 14

3 分钟阅读

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6
points higher at 7,385 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on
Wednesday voted 11-0 that the safety and efficacy of GlaxoSmithKline's
shingles vaccine warrants approval for its use in adults aged 50 and
over.
    * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has
agreed to buy an additional stake of up to 6.8 percent in its clearing arm LCH
from some of its minority shareholders, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices on Thursday held most of their gains of around 2 percent
from the previous session, buoyed after the International Energy Agency raised
its forecast for growth in global oil demand.
    * GOLD: Gold edged down on Thursday to its lowest in nearly two weeks on
waning risk aversion, and as the dollar steadied ahead of U.S. consumer
inflation data that could offer clues on the timing of further interest rate
hikes.
    * BRITAIN-EU: Britain will reject "protectionist" agendas from the European
Union in favour of "forward-leaning" proposals when it comes to supervising
cross-border financial markets after Brexit, UK finance minister Philip Hammond
said on Wednesday.
    * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Thursday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.28 percent at 7,379 points on
Wednesday, as the British currency briefly surged to $1.3329.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Gresham House Plc                        Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Warpaint London Plc                      Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Ricardo Plc                              Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Booker Group Plc                         Q2 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Ophir Energy PLC                         Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Next PLC                                 Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Spire Healthcare Group PLC               Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

