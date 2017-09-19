UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points higher at 7,260.4 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: European Union regulators approved a British plan allowing bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland to support smaller alternative banks with funds totalling around 835 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to encourage competition. * RYANAIR: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said he was sure a series of flight cancellations would not help future bookings at the airline that were till now two percent up on a year ago. * Budget airlines Ryanair and Norwegian Air Shuttle have halted talks on a flight connection agreement, both companies said on Monday. * JIMMY CHOO: Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Innoviva Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved their triple drug inhaler for treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). * ICAG: British Airways owner IAG has joined the field of bidders for parts or all of insolvent German airline Air Berlin, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. * GOOGLE: Google has offered to display rival comparison shopping sites via an auction, as it aims to stave off further EU antitrust fines, four people familiar with the matter said. * MICROSOFT/OUTAGE: Microsoft Corp said its free email services Outlook.com and Hotmail, which suffered an outage across Europe on Monday, were back up. * The UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 7,253.28 points at close on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's four-month low as shares in financials rose and higher oil prices boosted energy shares, while late comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney helped cement gains. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Gulf Keystone Plc HY Sinclair Pharma HY Ocado Group Plc Q3 Babcock Intl Group Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)