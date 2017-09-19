UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19

(Adds company news, futures)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were down 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday.

* GEM DIAMONDS: Gem Diamonds said on Tuesday it recovered a high-quality 115-carat diamond from the Letseng mine in Lesotho.

* SPEEDY HIRE: Industrial equipment rental company Speedy Hire said it expects full-year adjusted pretax profit to be well ahead of the prior year and slightly ahead of its expectations.

* GULF KEYSTONE: Iraq-based oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of $619,000, boosted by stable production and cash receipts from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

* OCADO: British online grocer Ocado saw a slight acceleration in retail sales growth in its latest quarter, with growth in the number of orders countering a reduction in average order size.

* RBS: European Union regulators approved a British plan allowing bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland to support smaller alternative banks with funds totalling around 835 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to encourage competition.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said he was sure a series of flight cancellations would not help future bookings at the airline that were till now two percent up on a year ago.

* Budget airlines Ryanair and Norwegian Air Shuttle have halted talks on a flight connection agreement, both companies said on Monday.

* JIMMY CHOO: Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Innoviva Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved their triple drug inhaler for treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

* ICAG: British Airways owner IAG has joined the field of bidders for parts or all of insolvent German airline Air Berlin, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* GOOGLE: Google has offered to display rival comparison shopping sites via an auction, as it aims to stave off further EU antitrust fines, four people familiar with the matter said.

* MICROSOFT/OUTAGE: Microsoft Corp said its free email services Outlook.com and Hotmail, which suffered an outage across Europe on Monday, were back up.

* The UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 7,253.28 points at close on Monday, rebounding from the previous session’s four-month low as shares in financials rose and higher oil prices boosted energy shares, while late comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney helped cement gains.

