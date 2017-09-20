FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 20
2017年9月20日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 20

3 分钟阅读

    Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1
point at 7,276.2 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair has offered senior pilots who agree to work an
additional 10 days a bonus of up to 12,000 euros in a bid to avoid additional
passenger disruption after it cancelled more than 2,000 flights over staffing
issues.
    * TATA STEEL: Thyssenkrupp and Indian peer Tata Steel on
Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to combine their European
steel operations in a 50-50 joint venture, the German company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
    * BREXIT: The British government has told German Chancellor Angela Merkel to
expect Prime Minister Theresa May this week to offer to fill a post-Brexit
European Union budget hole of at least 20 billion euros, the Financial Times
reported on Tuesday.
    * GOLD: Gold was steady on Wednesday, with investors in wait-and-see mode
ahead of the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting in the United
States.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after Iraq's oil minister said OPEC and
other crude producers were considering extending or even deepening a supply cut
to curb a global glut, while a report showed a smaller-than-expected increase in
U.S. inventories.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session up 0.3 percent
at 7,275.25 points on Tuesday, as retail stocks gained and cyclical stocks also
helped, with investors awaiting further signs of the direction of monetary
policy.
    UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 ATTRAQT Group plc                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Pan African Resources                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Kingfisher PLC                       Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Babcock International                Trading Statement Release
       
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

