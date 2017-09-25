FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 25
图片Reuters TV
2017年9月25日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 25

3 分钟阅读

    Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9
points at 7,301.4 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers
    
    * SHELL:  Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday talks are
continuing with Royal Dutch Shell on the Majnoon oil field that the
company is said to be seeking to quit.
    * RBS: Some RBS shareholders, who lost most of their money after a
credit crisis-era rights issue, could receive less than a quarter of their
settlement after litigation costs, according to a letter seen by
Reuters.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips and Santos
 face curbs on exporting gas from Australia's east coast in 2018 if they
fail to plug a projected local supply shortfall, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
warned on Monday.
    * DELIVEROO: British food delivery company Deliveroo has raised $385 million
in private funding, it said on Sunday, as it prepares for expansion to help it
compete with publicly traded rivals such as Delivery Hero and Just Eat
.
    * BRITAIN BANKS: Optimism about the business environment among Britain's
financial services firms declined again in the third quarter of this year, the
longest run of falling sentiment since the global financial crisis, according to
a survey published on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices dropped on Monday, and hovered around one-month lows hit
last week, weighed down by a firm U.S. dollar and as concerns over the Korean
peninsula eased over the weekend.
    * OIL: Oil prices stood little changed on Monday, keeping most of their
gains from the previous session to hold near their highest levels in months, as
major producers meeting in Vienna said the market was well on its way towards
rebalancing.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent lower at
7,310.64 points on Friday, as index surged in afternoon trading as Prime
Minister May's speech in Florence disappointed currency traders, sending the
pound sliding.
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

