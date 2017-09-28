FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 28
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 28

5 分钟阅读

    Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2
points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BRITAIN BOE: Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he saw
encouraging signs of pay growth and any increase in interest rates should be
seen as a "good news story" for Britain's economy, Sky News quoted him as saying
on Wednesday.
    * BOMBARDIER: Britain told U.S. planemaker Boeing that it could lose
out on future British defence contracts because of its dispute with Canadian
rival Bombardier which has put 4,200 jobs at risk in Northern Ireland.

    * RYANAIR: Ryanair cancelled the flights of another 400,000
customers and scrapped a bid for Alitalia on Wednesday, in a plan to keep its
pilots on side and draw a line under its rostering fiasco.
    * EQUIFAX: Credit-reporting firms will be subject to stricter regulatory
monitoring following the massive data breach that Equifax Inc disclosed
this month, the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on
Wednesday.  CFPB is working on a new regulatory framework that includes onsite
monitors at the three big credit-reporting firms, Equifax, Experian,
and TransUnion.
    * AVOCET MINING: Two paramilitary police officers were killed and two others
wounded in Burkina Faso when a convoy carrying fuel to the Inata gold mine hit a
landmine, Avocet Mining Plc and the government said on Wednesday.

    * PETRA DIAMONDS: London-listed Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Wednesday
it had received authorisation from the Tanzanian government to resume diamond
exports and sales from the Williamson mine, lifting its shares from two-year
lows.
    * ENTERTAINMENT ONE: Entertainment One Ltd, maker of children's TV
show Peppa Pig, received just enough support to pass a string of resolutions on
management pay at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
    * UK PROPERTY: Rents for office space in London skyscrapers are still the
highest across Europe, a report showed on Thursday, indicating that the capital
remains one of the most sought after business hubs despite Britain's looming
exit from the European Union.
    * UK WAGES: Major British employers gave staff an average 2 percent annual
pay rise in the three months to the end of August, a sub-inflation rate that has
been unchanged since the end of last year, pay analysts XpertHR said on
Thursday.
    * PRECIOUS: Gold rose on Thursday after falling to one-month lows on
expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates this year, while platinum fell to
a discount against palladium for the first time since 2001 on waning demand for
diesel cars.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, with U.S. crude giving up some of the
previous session's gains that were driven by a surprise fall in inventories,
while Brent moved further away from recent 26-month highs.
    * EX-DIVS: Hargreaves Lansdown, Intertek Group, Morrison
Supermarkets, Smurfit Kappa, and Worldpay Group  will
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming
0.73 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 7,313.51 points on
Wednesday as some export-oriented companies found support in a weaker pound
 and financial stocks were buoyed by Standard Chartered after a broker
upgrade.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 CMC Markets PLC                 Q2 2018 Pre-Close Trading
                                 Update
 Netscientific PLC               Half Year 2017 Earnings
                                 Release
 Midatech Pharma PLC             Half Year 2017 Earnings
                                 Release
 Euromoney                       Pre-Close Trading Statement
 Institutional                   Release
 Investor PLC                    
 Allergy                         Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Therapeutics PLC                Release
 RPC Group PLC                   Half Year 2018 Pre Close
                                 Trading Statement Release
 Clinigen Group PLC              Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                 Release
 Imperial Brands PLC             Trading Update
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

