UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 2
2017年10月2日 / 凌晨5点04分 / 16 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 2

3 分钟阅读

    Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points
higher at 7,379.7 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: The U.S. Federal Reserve fined HSBC Holdings $175 million
on Friday for "unsafe and unsound practices" in its foreign exchange trading
business, the latest in a series of fines for banks that fail to prevent market
manipulation.
    * NISA RETAIL/ CO-OPERATIVE GROUP: Britain's Nisa Retail said on Saturday
its chief executive had left the convenience retailer, which is in talks with
the Co-operative Group to be taken over.
    * UK ECONOMY: Growth across Britain's private sector cooled slightly in the
three months to September, an industry survey showed on Sunday, although
companies were mostly upbeat about their prospects for the next three months.

    * BREXIT: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said a transition
period from the European Union after Britain's exit from the bloc in March 2019
must not last more than two years.
    * BREXIT: Britain expects to have draft free trade agreements on the table
long before it reaches the end of a Brexit transitional period which is expected
to run for around two years after 2019, trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday.

    * The UK blue chip index closed Friday's session 0.7 percent higher at
7,372.76 points, as GDP data showing that UK growth slowed to a four-year low in
the second quarter put pressure on sterling on the day.
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

