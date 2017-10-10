FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10
2017年10月10日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

4 分钟阅读

    Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
lower at 7,502.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
         
    * BHP BILLITON: Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international
tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its
campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
    * MICRO FOCUS: British tech firm Micro Focus International, the new
owner of ArcSight security software, said it would restrict reviews of the core
operating instructions in its products by "high-risk" governments, after Reuters
reported that the application had been scrutinized by Russia.
    * WHITBREAD: Britain's Whitbread will announce on Tuesday that it
plans to expand its presence in China by buying the 49 percent in its Costa
Coffee partnership in the south of China that it does not already own, Sky News
reported on Monday.
    * ROYAL MAIL: Britain's Royal Mail said on Monday it was seeking a
High Court injunction after the Communications Workers Union (CWU) failed to
withdraw a plan for its Royal Mail members to strike later this month in a
dispute over pensions.
    * VEDANTA: Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, will
invest 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) in exploration projects off India's
east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its acting CEO said.

    * MONARCH AIRLINES: Britain's transport minister said on Monday the costs of
bringing home 110,000 customers of airline Monarch          , which collapsed
last week, were being discussed with credit and debit card companies.

    * MOTOR INSURANCE: Car insurance premiums in Britain fell by an average of
1.1 percent in the third quarter of 2017, the largest quarterly fall in more
than three years, according to the Confused.com car insurance price index and
Willis Towers Watson.
    * UK SPENDING: British shoppers increased their spending in September at the
fastest pace so far in 2017, excluding an Easter-related surge in April, but
much of the rise reflected higher prices for food and clothing after the Brexit
vote, a survey showed.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,507.89 points on
Monday in response to a rise in sterling which hit companies that earn money in
dollars such as the mining and energy sectors.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Domino's Pizza Group PLC                        Q3 2017 Trading Statement
                                                 Release
 BAE Systems PLC                                 Trading Statement Release
 Vedanta Resources PLC                           Q2 & H1 2018 Production
                                                 Results Release
 Robert Walters PLC                              Q3 Trading Statement Release
 
 (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)

