UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,502.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures marginally lower ahead of the cash market open.

* WHITBREAD: Britain’s Whitbread said its coffee chain business Costa would acquire the 49 percent of a South China joint venture held by its partner Yueda Group.

* BHP BILLITON: Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton’s biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* MICRO FOCUS: British tech firm Micro Focus International, the new owner of ArcSight security software, said it would restrict reviews of the core operating instructions in its products by “high-risk” governments, after Reuters reported that the application had been scrutinized by Russia.

* DOMINO‘S PIZZA: Britain’s biggest pizza delivery firm, Domino’s Pizza Group Plc, said trading in the third quarter improved in the UK, adding that it expects full-year underlying profit before tax to meet market forecasts.

* ROYAL MAIL: Britain’s Royal Mail said on Monday it was seeking a High Court injunction after the Communications Workers Union (CWU) failed to withdraw a plan for its Royal Mail members to strike later this month in a dispute over pensions.

* VEDANTA: Mining company Vedanta Resources said mined metal production at its Indian zinc unit rose 42 percent in the first half, boosted by higher ore production across all its mines.

* VEDANTA: Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd , will invest 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) in exploration projects off India’s east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its acting CEO said.

* ROBERT WALTERS: British recruiter Robert Walters raised its full-year profit forecast for a second time, after it reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly net fee income to a record high.

* MARSTON‘S: British pub operator Marston’s Plc said it planned to open fewer pubs, bars and lodges next year due to subdued market conditions.

* MONARCH AIRLINES: Britain’s transport minister said on Monday the costs of bringing home 110,000 customers of airline Monarch, which collapsed last week, were being discussed with credit and debit card companies.

* MOTOR INSURANCE: Car insurance premiums in Britain fell by an average of 1.1 percent in the third quarter of 2017, the largest quarterly fall in more than three years, according to the Confused.com car insurance price index and Willis Towers Watson.

* UK SPENDING: British shoppers increased their spending in September at the fastest pace so far in 2017, excluding an Easter-related surge in April, but much of the rise reflected higher prices for food and clothing after the Brexit vote, a survey showed.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,507.89 points on Monday in response to a rise in sterling which hit companies that earn money in dollars such as the mining and energy sectors.

