UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,545 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday. * STANDARD CHARTERED: The chairman of British bank Standard Chartered called on U.S. policymakers to preserve a key post-crisis power that allows bank regulators to wind down a failing lender, even as the Trump administration looks to slash red tape across the financial sector. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: British lawmakers have hired a barrister to check if a summary of a report by regulators into how Royal Bank of Scotland treated companies in difficulties is comprehensive and fair. * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc and Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled an Australian thermal coal import contract for October 2017-September 2018 at $94.75 a tonne, the same price as the term contract that ended last month, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. * SKY/FOX: James Murdoch was re-elected as Sky chairman by a slim majority of independent shareholders on Thursday, despite questions being raised about whether he can be neutral due to his role as chief executive at bidder Twenty-First Century Fox. * ROYAL MAIL: Royal Mail blocked a strike by Communications Workers Union members on Thursday, winning a High Court injunction preventing action during the crucial pre-Christmas delivery period. * JOHNSTON PRESS: Christen Ager-Hanssen, a Norwegian businessman whose vehicle Custos is the second largest shareholder in Johnston Press, is seeking to install himself as chairman of the newspaper publisher, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing sources. bit.ly/2ykwLAj * FLYBE GROUP: British regional airline Flybe sees high-profile cancellations by Ryanair after a rostering failure as a chance to boost its brand, its CEO told Reuters. * MONARCH AIRLINES: Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle is interested in slots made available by the collapse of British holiday airline Monarch , its chief executive told Reuters, but said the process is unclear. * UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy shows little sign of breaking out of its lethargy and it is "extraordinary" that the Bank of England is considering raising interest rates, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Friday. * BREXIT: European Union leaders could hand Theresa May an olive branch in deadlocked Brexit negotiations next week by launching their own internal preparations for a transition to a new relationship with Britain. * The UK blue chip index ended the day up 0.3 percent, at 7,556.24 points on Thursday, its highest ever closing level, boosted by a fresh fall in Brexit bellwether sterling after the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said talks are in deadlock. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashmore Group PLC Q1 2018 Asset Under Management Statement Release Man Group PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Provident Financial PLC Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement Release